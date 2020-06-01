Off-duty cop saves drowning woman in Palma on Spain’s holiday destination Mallorca

AN off-duty policeman has saved the life of a woman who was drowning off a beach in Mallorca capital Palma, Spanish press reported.

The officer was reportedly at Playa de Palma with his family on Sunday afternoon when he realised there was someone floating face down in the water about 20 metres from shore.

Press said he told his wife to call the emergency services while he dashed into the sea to help the woman.

Reports go on to describe how he managed to get her to the water’s edge. She was unconscious and not breathing, but he performed CPR and after several minutes she started to breathe again and he got her into the recovery position.