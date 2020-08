ALTEA’S Pilota team has reached the finals of the 28th Palma League, a version of the Valencian Ballgame.

This will be held inland Tibi where they will be competing for the Diputacion de Alicante Trophy donated by the provincial council.

-- Advertisement --



“We are expecting a very hard-fought game,” instructor Jaume Morales, an ex-professional Pilota player, said beforehand.

A win by the Altea team would mean an “enormously satisfying” ascent to the Palma League’s first division, he added.