Altea will travel the world

ALTEA’S Correos sorting office has a new postmark, featuring the town’s emblematic church dome.

The design has a background of fireworks, suggesting the annual display let off each August from the La Olla beach but was cancelled this year owing to the Covid-19 health crisis.

Those attending the presentation included Altea’s mayor Jaume Llinares, Paco Zaragoza from Altea’s Club Filatelico, who proposed the postmark initiative, Jose Ivars, president of the regional philately association FASFILCOVA and Rafael Ramon Mompo who is Altea’s Correos manager and also the town hall’s Finance and Personnel councillor.

Speaking as head of the local Corrreos, Mompo thanked all those involved in designing and producing the postmark which will take the church dome and La Olla fireworks “throughout the world.”