Extra classroom space in Cantoria for safer return to school

CANTORIA council is creating more classroom space for a safer return to school.

The administration is investing €40,000 in doing up a municipal building next to the Cerro Castillo school to be used for classes when the new term begins.

“The Junta de Andalucia has not yet given clear guidelines on how to carry out our children’s return to the classrooms, but we are all aware of how important face-to-face teaching is and time is upon us”, commented Cantoria Mayor Puri Sanchez.

The local government team is making “a great effort” to get schools ready, the Mayor maintained, with thorough disinfections and adapting spaces “to allow for divided classes and to offer greater safety to pupils and teachers.”

The 160sqm building the council is converting into classroom space dates back to the 1980s. The extensive works have included putting in new plumbing and wiring, new toilets and adapting it for people with reduced mobility.

Doors, windows and tiles have been replaced and it has been redecorated.

“The transformation has been extensive for a building which has not been used for many years, but the work carried out will allow for new classrooms in perfect conditions for teaching”, according to Sanchez.