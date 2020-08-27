Costa Almeria town gets set for safe start to school term

HUERCAL-OVERA council is busy getting local schools ready for a safe start to the new term.

The local authority is coordinating with municipal education centres on Covid-19 action protocols and is carrying out a number of improvements to school facilities.

-- Advertisement --



These include putting in new lavatories at the San Jose de Calasanz, as well as general jobs like painting, gardening, plumbing and cleaning there and at the Virgen del Rio, Principe Felipe, Tierno Galvan and Rural Las Estancias.

“We are carrying out improvements in all the municipal infant and primary education centres with the aim of ensuring our children and teachers start the school term in the best conditions”, commented Huercal-Overa Mayor Domingo Fernandez.

“We are trying to provide a solution to all the different requests made by the schools, in a return to school in which the coordination between different administrations has to be the priority to guarantee safety”, he stressed.

The local authority has informed the schools that the “Safe Return” project for this course includes disinfection personnel working an intensive working day in the mornings.