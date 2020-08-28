Covid-19 claims two more lives on the Costa Almeria

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives on the Costa Almeria over the last 24 hours.

The Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reported that the deaths were in Gergal and Roquetas de Mar, one a man aged between 65 and 84 and one a man aged over 85.

The provincial death tally from the virus is now 71.

Friday’s figures reveal another 160 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Almeria since yesterday. Of these 57 are in the provincial capital.

There are 22 cases in El Ejido, 15 in Roquetas de Mar and 13 in Nijar.

Huercal-Overa has 10 new cases, Cuevas del Almanzora six, and Albox, Mojacar, Garrucha and Zurgena one each.

New cases have also been detected in Gador, Tabernas, Adra, Berja, Balanegra, Huercal de Almeria, La Mojonera and Vicar since Thursday.

Hospitalisations in the province are up by 13 on yesterday, one a patient in intensive care.

At the same time 18 more people are now classified as having recovered from the virus.

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered in Almeria since the start of the pandemic currently stands at 4,534, including those detected by serology testing.

As of today there are 2,925 actives cases.