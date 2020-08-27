Significant rise in Costa Almeria Covid-19 hospitalisations

THE Costa Almeria has seen a significant rise in the number of Covid-19 case hospitalisations over the last 24 hours.

Thursday’s figures Junta de Andalucia’s regional Health ministry show 19 people suffering from the virus have been admitted to provincial hospitals since Wednesday, one of them in intensive care.

A further 121 people have tested positive for the virus: 58 in the Poniente region, 46 in the Almeria city health district and 15 in the Levante-Upper Almanzora. There are also two new cases given as from no specific municipality.

The accumulated total currently stands at 4,098.

Also since yesterday another 19 people have recovered from the illness. There have been no more Covid-19 deaths in Almeria.

As it stands there are 2,785 active cases of the virus in the province.

One of the worst outbreaks is in the El Zapillo care home for the elderly in Almeria city, where 65 of the residents and 35 members of staff have tested positive.

Junta de Andalucia territorial delegate for Almeria Maribel Sanchez reported that only 15 of the residents are receiving medical treatment and just one has been transferred to hospital, where they are improving.

She also said all the infected staff have just mild symptoms, with exception of one. She too is in hospital and getting better, Sanchez said.

Commenting on the deaths of four of the centre’s residents, the territorial delegate said that they had died “with Covid, but none of them because of Covid”, explaining they had had serious pre-existing illnesses.