Breaking News – Daily Coronavirus Figures (28th August 2020)

SPANISH Health Officials have today announced their daily coronavirus figures showing that these are edging ever closed to the 10,000 mark.

At an announcement today, the government have confirmed that the latest new cases stand at 9,779. This is the worst figure associated with the “second wave” to date.

This rise demonstrates a further increase on the previous days total by 121 cases, edging ever closer to the 10,000 mark.

The more worrying issue with the current figures is that ICU admissions have more than doubled on the past fortnight from 46 to 129.

Whilst the increase may be able to be attributed to an increase in testing, it does confirm that 3,829 have been confirmed cases that have undergone PCR compared to 3,781 in the previous day. The majority of these cases are localised to Madrid – 1,153, the Basque Country – 730, and Andalusia – 401.

The figures also show that there have be 15 new deaths directly associated with coronavirus bringing the overall total deaths in Spain to 29,011.

When the death figures are broken down they demonstrate that close to half of them correspond to Madrid at a total to date of 53. Coronavirus related death figures in other regions are; Andalusia – 16; Valencia – 11; and Castilla y León – 10.