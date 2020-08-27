Tragic accident in Madrid as teen kills his father on his birthday

A SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD minor accidentally killed his father as he celebrated his birthday.

-- Advertisement --



A teenager ran over his father on Monday, August 17 while he was parking a car in a tragic accident, in the San Blas district of Madrid.

The wheels of the vehicle passed over the man who died instantly at 4.35pm, according to Emergencias Madrid.

The victim celebrated turning 55 that day, according to his relatives.

The police report states, the father, 55, was driving the car. However, when he reached the street, allowed his son to park in order to practise, as the teen was due to take his driving test soon. Trying to monitor the parking manoeuvre, the father stood behind the vehicle to guide the inexperienced driver into the parking space.

For reasons being investigated by the Municipal Police, when reversing the vehicle, the rear wheels ran over the father, causing his death almost immediately.

The doctors of the Samur-Civil Protection of the Madrid Town Hall went to attend to the victim of the accident after receiving a call from several neighbours.

When they arrived at the scene of the accident they could not do anything for the man’s life, according to a spokesman for Emergencias Madrid. Doctors had to attend to the son, who suffered a nervous breakdown.