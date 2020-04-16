Municipal worker in Spain capital Madrid run down and killed while clearing the way after an accident

A MADRID municipal worker has been run down and killed while clearing the way on a city highway after a previous accident.

Another man was injured in the incident on the M-30 at around 8pm on Wednesday night, the Emergencias Madrid service reported.

The municipal employee had been operating on a section of the road which was clearly marked off with traffic cones following the earlier accident involving a van, Emergencias Madrid commented on Twitter.

The van had been loaded onto the tow truck and the worker was just finishing up the paperwork when for reasons which the authorities are now investigating a car went into him.


The 54-year-old suffered major injuries and went into cardiac arrest. A health emergency team tried to resuscitate him for more than half an hour, but without success and could only confirm his death.

The 22-year-old van driver suffered a minor head injury and a broken leg.



