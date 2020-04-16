Municipal worker in Spain capital Madrid run down and killed while clearing the way after an accident

A MADRID municipal worker has been run down and killed while clearing the way on a city highway after a previous accident.

Another man was injured in the incident on the M-30 at around 8pm on Wednesday night, the Emergencias Madrid service reported.

The municipal employee had been operating on a section of the road which was clearly marked off with traffic cones following the earlier accident involving a van, Emergencias Madrid commented on Twitter.

@policiademadrid se encarga de señalizar el accidente y realizar el atestado. Un psicólogo de @SAMUR_PC asiste a compañeros de la persona fallecida, a varios policías municipales y a la conductora del turismo que ha originado el doble #atropello. pic.twitter.com/qoW1IjPqjI — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) April 15, 2020

The van had been loaded onto the tow truck and the worker was just finishing up the paperwork when for reasons which the authorities are now investigating a car went into him.





The 54-year-old suffered major injuries and went into cardiac arrest. A health emergency team tried to resuscitate him for more than half an hour, but without success and could only confirm his death.

The 22-year-old van driver suffered a minor head injury and a broken leg.