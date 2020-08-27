Skeletal remains found close to where missing Spanish man was last seen

SKELETAL remains have been discovered in a remote area of a town in Galicia, close to where a missing 28-year-old man was last seen in July 2019.

THE identity of the body has not been confirmed and a post-mortem is to be carried out, but the Guardia Civil is considering the possibility the remains belong to Yago de la Puente Agillo.

-- Advertisement --



The body was discovered by a neighbour yesterday evening (Wednesday, August 26) who immediately contacted the police.

A Guardia Civil patrol cordoned off the area overnight while the skeletal remains were removed and transferred to Cerdido, to determine the identity.

While speculation remains, sources told Europa Press it may be that of the 28-year-old who disappeared on July 14, 2019, after attending the Festival Internacional del Mundo Celta de Ortigueira.

De la Puente had been travelling on a FEVE train, and witnesses recalled seeing him get off at Cerdido Station.

Several searches involving police, the missing man’s family and friends along with residents were carried out, to no avail.

The remains were found two kilometres from the train station where De la Puente was last seen.