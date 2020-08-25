THE Guardia Civil has taken over the security and surveillance of the Local Police of Alhaurin de la Torre.

The closure of the police headquarters is due to five positive cases of Covid-19 among the 20 officers that make up the staff of Local Police.

The rest of the police have tested negative in PCR tests but must observe the mandatory quarantine, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mayor of Alhaurin de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, has assured that “citizen security is 100 per cent guaranteed in the town.”

The councillor has called for “calm” among the neighbours and thanked “both the Government Sub-delegation in Malaga and the Guardia Civil Command for agreeing to redouble their presence with several more officers.

“Therefore, during the next days, some of the officers will return to their jobs, although the entire workforce will still take a few more days to do so.

“There is the possibility of having police officers from other towns and we are about to sign an agreement with the Torremolinos Town Hall so that reinforcements can be provided in future cases like this.”