Police put the brakes on 50-strong speed racing meet in Alicante

Police in Alicante put the brakes on an illegal speed racing meet which had attracted around 50 young people.

ACCORDING to witnesses, around 15 mopeds were being used by the crowd to race along Avenida de las Naciones at around dawn this morning (Thursday, August 27).

Officers confiscated six of the vehicles, most of which had been adapted for extra speed, and issued 20 sanctions.

According to Alicante City Council’s Department of Security, in addition to the modifications, they also had deficiencies, including faulty lights and brakes.

Elsewhere in the city last night, Local Police closed a restaurant on Calle Alcalde Agatángelo Soler for not respecting the 1am closing time enforced by the government.

Officers found six customers still eating at various tables, and a sanction on the owner of the establishment is pending.

In addition, a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Around 3.30am this morning of this Thursday, officers were called to a house in Calle Diputado Joaquín Galán Ruiz where a woman had reported being aggressively evicted from the family home.

The police found the woman and her two children in the street and arrested her partner.

The alleged victim was treated for anxiety at a nearby health centre.