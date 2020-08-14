Alicante police sanction almost 1,000 flouters in two weeks

THE first two weeks of August has seen Local Police in Alicante file complaints against 880 members of the public and 104 businesses for flouting Covid-19 health and security measures.

THIS brings the total number of sanctions since the end of State of Alarm to 2,254 and 191 respectively, with the vast majority issued for not wearing masks.

However, Security Councillor, José Ramón González, assured the majority of people are “complying in an exemplary manner” and the use of a mask is widespread in Alicante.

He added that the council and will continue to maintain maximum police control, and appealed for “prevention, awareness, compliance and individual responsibility”.

“We must do everything in our power to put a stop to the pandemic and thus avoid more restrictive measures and, what would be worse for our economy, a new confinement,” stressed González.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, officers shut down an establishment in Alicante Port area where more than 40 people were reportedly dancing without social distancing, and ‘sanitary and security measures were not being followed’.

Two other nightclubs in the city were closed earlier in the week for failing to comply with safety measures.

