Clean green electricity for Benidorm cars

ENERGY company Iberdrola opened two new fast-charging station for electric cars in central Benidorm.

One is located in Avenida de Europa and the other in Avenida de l’Aiguera adjoining Plaza SS MM Reyes de España near the town hall. Both are open 24 hours a day.

Iberdrola has explained that the electricity used is 100 per cent green, proceeding from “clean” sources with certificates guaranteeing its renewable origin (GdOs).

Benidorm now has seven semi-rapid charging stations in addition to the two new Iberdrola stations, with plans to install a further fast-charging point in Avenida de Villajoyosa.

Another two are planned for new urban developments on the Levante and Poniente sides of the town.

Still more are expected before long as these are included in the tender conditions for the new town hall contract to provide street fittings and furniture, municipal sources revealed.