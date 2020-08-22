Virtual bids for Benidorm town hall tender

BENIDORM town hall’s contract for a comprehensive urban fixture and furniture service is being carried out entirely online.

It is the first time that a service like this has been put out to tender using this method, announced Contracts councillor Aida Garcia Mayor.

“This electronic formula means eliminating printed documents which would usually account for a significant volume of paper in a 10-year, €9 million contract like this,” Mayor added.

The councillor explained that in the electronic process numbered envelopes substituted the usual sealed paper envelopes that companies would normally use to present their bids.

The virtual envelopes are to be opened this week, she said.

The urban fixtures contract, which was “very ambitious” and has been prepared by town hall officials, would bring an important leap forward in the quality of new technologies “in terms of image and modernisation,” Mayor revealed.