Altea town hall steps in

ALTEA town hall twice had to act in situations where negligent property-owners endangered the public.

Urban Development councillor Jose Orozco revealed that the town hall has fenced a plot of land in Calle La Mar between Pizzeria Brava and La Tomaca Blava.

A derelict property that was practically in ruins had be demolished in 2018 but Orozco explained that the site did not comply with health and safety regulations and risked being overrun with vermin.

Not only did it give the area a bad image but it also threatened public safety, the councillor said.

There was more to be done in the La Loma district where a property-owner carrying out unauthorised building work blocked the road to traffic after an embankment gave way. The town hall has now cleared the road, while providing better visibility.

The town hall carried out the necessary work on both occasions because owners failed to take action despite countless notifications, but will now be obliged to foot the bill, Orozco said.