Altea town hall support for Anemona

ALTEA town hall renewed its collaboration agreement with Anemona, the Marina Baja self–help group for women with gynaecological cancer.

Health councillor Jose Luis Leon Gascon recently met Anemona president Maria Botella Soler, together with other committee members, to sign the annual agreement which includes €2,000 in financial help.

Leon Gascon drew attention to the “great capacity” of the professionals who offered their help and support to Anemona and the quality and personalised attention they provide for so many local families.

“Anemona has accompanied, and continues to accompany, people with cancer and their families, whose lives have been influenced by the disease,” the councillor said.

Until the Covid-19 pandemic, Anemona offered its services once a month on Monday evenings, but although it has temporarily cancelled these sessions it can still be reached on 865 68 03 85.