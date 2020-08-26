Watch Video – Marbella beach drug traffickers

Más intentos de meter hachís en las playas de Marbella, está vez en moto acuática. Al final no han podido llevarse los fardos y varios des traficantes han sido detenidos por las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del estado. #marbella Posted by Marbella se queja on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

THIS afternoon Wednesday, August 26, two Jet-skis landed on the beaches of Marbella allegedly loaded with drugs.

The traffickers have been detained by Police and what is believed to be hash wrapped in large bales, has been confiscated.

A helicopter was dispatched to aid the police in securing the criminals as they tried to escape in the sea.

Videos and photos have appeared on social networks from locals on the beach who watched the event unfold.

