3 Brits Arrested as of a Drug Trafficking Network in Costa del Sol’s Marbella is Dismantled

National Police officers in Marbella have arrested three British nationals as part of an operation to dismantle drug trafficking in the Costa del Sol.

‘Operation Pino’ has ultimately brought three Brits aged between 26 and 29 to prison.

The men are being investigated for pertaining to a criminal organisation, drug trafficking and fraudulently connection to the electricity supply.

The investigation concluded with the seizure of 18.5 kilos of marijuana buds, 400 plants, 658 grams of hashish, four telephones, one drone, €3,710 in cash and cultivating tools.

-- Advertisement --



The network was comprised of at least four individuals who were growing illegal plantations in homes in Marbella and Mijas. To travel they would use rental cars in order to avoid raising suspicion.

In Mijas, another two individuals have been arrested and a further 2.5 kilos of marijuana buds have been seized along with another €3,700 euros in cash.