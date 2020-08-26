Football fans in Los Ramos will be cheering the announcement that a new football pitch and sports facility is set to be built in the area.

A BUDGET of around €539,588 has been set for the project and works have already begun on the masonry and foundational work to the ground before the new pitch is laid.

The new pitch will be artificial grass which uses a shock absorbing base, which will provide greater durability and also aids with shock absorption.

Changing rooms, a nursing and physiotherapy room, a control room and reception, as well as the toilets, room for facilities, warehousing and cleaning, are all set to be included in the plans.

This action is part of the Municipal Soccer Field Improvement Plan in Murcia, overseen by councillor for Sports and Health, Felipe Coello, which sees thousands of players from the various schools dedicated to football and teams pass through the municipality on a daily basses, is another exciting development for those that love the sport.

The sports facility will also incorporate an environmental element, or bio-climatic space, which takes advantage of all available natural resources (sun, vegetation, rain and wind) to reduce environmental impacts and energy consumption.

