New pitch causes political problems

THE project for Torrox to have a new football pitch, to replace the current one in El Morche continues to cause political controversy.

The PP government team’s intention to acquire a plot of 13,000 square metres in the area of Santa Rosa-Los Llanos for €1.8 million has not convinced the left-wing opposition groups, PSOE and IU, who have filed an appeal against the latest agreements.

Both formations have taken to court the agreement for the “declaration of public interest of the land after the expensive acquisition for the location of a sports complex.” In addition, PSOE and IU have presented a letter demanding precautionary measures for the suspension of the file, “in such a way that if it were impossible to build the sports complex on that land because the urban legislation specifically prohibited it, the property in question would be of no interest to be acquired and thus the Town Hall of Torrox would not concur in considerable economic damage.” Mayor, Óscar Medina, is disappointed in the decision by the PSOE and IU, and warned that the project “has all the correct technical and legal reports that support the urban operation.”