Mallorca village voted one of Europe’s ‘most surprising’ locations

DEIA is one of the ‘most surprising’ locations in Europe, according to users of online travel search platform Jetcost.

The company asked the public to choose the destinations which most blew their minds to compile a top-20 list, and the historic Mallorca village was one of the places which got the most mentions.

Nestled in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, and well-known for attracting writers, artists and musicians, and in more recent times celebrities, Deia village was described by Jetcost users as “picturesque,” while its coast boasts “hidden away coves which invite relaxation.”

Spain is well represented in the Jetcost list.

As well as Deia there are three other Spanish locations in the top 20:

One is Puerto de Mogan in Gran Canaria, dubbed the island’s “Little Venice.”

Also featuring is the mountain village of Albarracin in Teruel, and tiny Bulnes in Asturias’ Picos de Europa National Park: it has a population of just 34.

Completing the list are Eze, Autoire and Mont Saint Michel in France, Pitigliano, Ravello and Manarola in Italy, Portugal’s Obidos, Monsanto and Monsaraz, Hallstatt in Austria, Wengen in Switzerland,

Kazimierz Dolny in Poland, Mittenwald in Germany, Crupet in Belgium, Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic, and finally Polperro on the Cornish coast.