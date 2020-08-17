Football star Cristiano Ronaldo spotted in Mallorca

FOOTBALL mega star Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in Mallorca town Deia at the weekend, according to Spanish press.
The Juventus player was reportedly taking a few days’ break at a luxury hotel in the picturesque corner of the island with family and friends as part of a summer getaway, which also saw the group cruising off the shore edging the Tramuntana mountains on his private yacht.
Images posted on Ronaldo’s social media show him relaxing on board with his other half Georgina Rodriguez and showing off his athletic prowess, diving down to a depth of 14 metres.