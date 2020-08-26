Hikers run for the hills

HIKING is a sport deeply rooted sport in Torrox and proof of this is the great reception that the Hiking School has in its current endeavours.

This year they started at the end of January and had 12 routes planned until the beginning of the summer, but they had to stop in mid-March due to Covid.

The councillor for Sports, José Manuel Fernández (PP), together with the Aventura Sports monitors, Miguel Ángel Torreblanca and Cristóbal Rueda, have presented the eight new routes with which the Hiking School resumes its activity on September 13.

Fernándezl has stressed that the pending routes are being started again “with all the security measures that the health authorities advise, both in the limit of participants and during the development of the same or even the safety distance within the means of transport for travel.”

“We wanted to resume the School this year to be able to conclude these beautiful routes that we had programmed throughout the coast of the province of Malaga and other parts of Andalucia,” said the councillor, while inviting lovers of hiking to register.

Registrations will be €10 for non-members and €8 for all members of the Sports area. The price includes insurance and travel to the start of the route.

Those interested can obtain more information at the Sports Department, located in the Municipal Sports Pavilion, La Granja Area, by calling 952 539 927 and also by email at Deportes@torrox.es.



The next routes planned will be the Natural Parks of the Cliffs of Barbate, Sierra de Grazalema and Sierra de las Nieves or Garganta del Gollizno, in addition to the Gorge of the Gaitanes and Peñarrubia or the Sierra de Camarolos.