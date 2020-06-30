Work on Torrox Sports Pavilion complete and ready for action in Spain’s Axarquia

MAYOR of Torrox, Óscar Medina, visited the Municipal Sports Pavilion on Monday, 29, with the councillor for Sports, José Manuel Fernández, where the works to improve the facilities that were carried out, taking advantage of its closure during the state of alarm.

“We keep promises,” said Medina. “This action is one of those that were foreseen in the municipal budgets for this 2020, as well as others that will be carried out in the coming months,” the councillor specified.

Medina recalled that in this specific case they were carried out before the scheduled date so that the activity did not have to be interrupted “when the circumstances and sanitary recommendations allow the opening for the use of the facilities, we will offer the maximum security guarantees to our users.”

For his part, the Councilor for Sports, José Manuel Fernández, stressed that

“The training area is already in perfect condition for when we start to use the facilities again.”