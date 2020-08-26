Firefighters beef up Costa Almeria resort street disinfections

FIREFIGHTERS from the Poniente firefighting service were back out on the streets of Adra on Wednesday morning to collaborate on the daily street disinfections.

The team was there to reinforce the local council’s efforts since the start of the pandemic to implement measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

-- Advertisement --



The municipal services carry out disinfections and cleaning around the municipality.

The firefighters concentrated their effort on the main areas of Adra town which attract the most pedestrians.

These included the area around the Town Hall, the health centre, the seafront promenade and the care home for the elderly.