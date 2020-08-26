Bolstering safety on Costa Almeria resort coast on land and at sea

ADRA council says the six new vehicles it has received under a regional government plan will bolster safety in the municipality, and especially on its coastline.

Mayor Manuel Cortes and Junta de Andalucia territorial delegate for Almeria Maribel Sanchez took delivery this week of the four quads, a jet ski and a pick-up truck, as well as lifesaving materials like rescue tubes and rings, at Adra’s San Nicolas beach.

The new vehicles “will reinforce safety in summer especially, but also in the rest of the year in the daily work carried out by the Local Police and Civil Protection”, the Mayor affirmed.

Sanchez said the Junta’s Safe Beaches Plan meant Adra council now has “resources it never had before to protect its coasts.”

The delegate also pointed out that Adra was the first municipality to gain the Junta’s “Andalucia Segura” distinction for Covid-19 safety regulation compliance.

The regional government financed the six vehicles to the tune of more than €80,000. According to Adra council it is an investment which provides extra equipment at a “very necessary” time, when policing and prevention take on additional relevance due the health pandemic situation.