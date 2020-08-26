Anti-Covid measures clarified with new multilingual website

ANTI-COVID measures and municipal services linked to the pandemic have been clarified in five languages by El Campello Town Council.

The local authority has launched a new website – www.elcampelloseguro.com – which is the ‘main link’ in an ambitious information campaign on the measures that the population should adopt in the face of the virus, while promoting appropriate behaviour to avoid contagion.

The website, an initiative of the Department of Public Health led by Rafa Galvañ (PP), includes a detailed explanation of the hygiene and health behaviour guidelines to be followed when at home, work or in public.

It covers a wide range of scenarios, the vast majority of which are public facilities, such as beaches, parks, educational centres, the House of Culture, social centre, shops, markets, sports facilities, the cemetery or places of worship.

It also explains the dos and don’ts in the street, during physical activity, sports activities or stays in bio-health areas.

And to make the new portal more effective, it is operational in five languages: Spanish, Valencian, English, French and German.

The website is linked to the municipal social networks, so that any user can share the content in the chosen language. The council has planned different outreach campaigns for all of its social networks and the contents of the site will be constantly updated as the situation evolves.