Brand new chatbot developed for the Turismo Santa Pola website

Paula, the chatbot, is seen as a huge development in the continued plans to grow smart tourism in Santa Pola.

-- Advertisement --



IN fact, Turismo Santa Pola have had these plans in the works for some time and the introduction of Paula, called that due to the toponymic origin of Santa Pola, is viewed to be the beginning of “smart tourism”.

They have been betting on smart tourism for several years, belonging to the DTI network of tourist destinations managed by the Valencian Institute of Tourist Technologies (Invat-tur).

In this technological endeavour, they have teamed with SemanticBots to design the innovative chatbot.

A representative from Turismo Santa Pola commented “we are very proud to have this very smart collaborator, who will learn as we ask her questions related to the tourist resources of our fishing village, and who will also use a “natural” language, avoiding robotic responses.”

“The pilot will initially work in Spanish, to later be able to incorporate their response capacity in other languages, being a multi-language chatbot based on the company’s own technology” they added.

SemanticBots, is a technology-based company in Castellón formed by professors and researchers from the Temporal Knowledge Bases Group (TKBG) of the Jaume I University, which has developed the first inclusive chatbot adapted to people with vision problems and the elderly.

You can find Paula on the Turismo Santa Pola website: www.turismosantapola.es.