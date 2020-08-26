Albox bar shuts doors after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

AN Albox bar has shut its doors as a precaution after one of the staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Albox town establishment posted the announcement on its Facebook page on Wednesday lunchtime.

“Unfortunately today we have to inform you that there is a positive case among the Bar Wassy staff, hence we will remain closed until further notice”, the message says.

“In regard to our customers we have already been informed that it is not transmitted through food, hence peace of mind and we will see each other on the return”, the post adds.

Bar Wassy is not the first Costa Almeria wining and dining establishment to in recent days temporarily close to be on the safe side after one of its staff tested positive for the virus.

Last Thursday August 21 the Marau Beach Club in Vera Playa posted a notification on social media that its management had taken the voluntary decision to shut the doors to the premises for this reason and that it would remain closed until “an exhaustive disinfection” had been carried out.