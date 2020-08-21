Vera Playa venue shuts doors after detecting Covid-19 case among staff

AS the number of new Covid-19 cases on the Costa Almeria continues to rise daily, a major Vera Playa venue announced it has temporarily closed due to a staff member testing positive for the virus.

The Marau Beach Club posted a notification on social media on Thursday making it clear the management’s decision to shut the doors to the premises had been voluntary and as a precaution.

The statement also made it clear the member of staff and their direct contacts are in isolation.

It goes on to say the venue would remain closed until the results from all the PCR tests being carried out on its personnel are available, and that in the meantime an “exhaustive disinfection” of the premises is being carried out.

“We will open again when the full safety of our customers and team are guaranteed it ends.”

Almeria registered a further 123 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, nearly half of which are in the Poniente region of the province.

Vera has two new cases, including the one in Marau. The other nine people in the Levante area testing positive since Thursday are in Cuevas del Almanzora, Huercal-Overa, Arboleas, Taberno, Pulpi, Lucar and Garrucha

The latest daily increase puts the total number of cases in Almeria since the start of the pandemic at 3,552.