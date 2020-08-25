Police in Birmingham to be given powers to shut down businesses flouting Covid-19 measures

Bars and businesses in Birmingham who continue to flout covid-19 rules could be shut down by police after it was agreed they will be granted new powers.

THIS is the latest measure introduced in England’s second largest city despite the fact infection rates are going down.

In a statement, Birmingham city Council announced the move while urging residents to “help get children back to school”.

Leader of the council, Councillor Ian Ward said the measures will be implemented from tomorrow.

“Much of the guidance in force at present suggests that businesses or people should do/not do certain things which are not legally enforceable. From Wednesday, a number of measures will be changed to a position where people/businesses must comply which creates a legally enforceable obligation and strengthens our position to take action where required.”

In addition to being able to close businesses, the new powers will also give police the authority to ban events such as weddings and funerals, based on capacity.

And they will be able to restrict access to public outdoor spaces in the interests of public health.

Though recent figures show the city’s rates are going down, Ward warned “we can’t be complacent”.

“We must all continue to follow all the relevant safety guidance in order to protect our families, friends and work colleagues. Most importantly staying disciplined now is a price worth paying when compared to the cost of damaging the future life chances of our city’s children.

“Whilst the impact of Covid-19 may be felt over the next few years, the negative impacts upon children not being present at school will last a lifetime

“Staying focused now will also support our fragile economic recovery in the long term. No one wants to see a continual ‘stop, start’ approach as to what citizens can do and where they can go, least of all our business community.”

Ward stressed that most of are adhering to the guidance and are doing all they can to keep our citizens safe. But for those that are not, the council are now “enacting powers to ensure that they do”.

He added “These new powers will allow us to intervene when businesses are putting staff and customers at risk of infection.

“By all working together to take action now, we can hopefully bring the numbers down, prevent further restrictions and protect the health and jobs of people across the city.

“We want citizens to be able to feel safe when they support the local economy, so if you are eating out or just going for drinks remember the restaurant or bar should be asking for your contact details and the staff should be doing all they can to make you comfortable.

“If not then you can leave and make the Council aware of your concerns.”