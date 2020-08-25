Not exactly a fiesta in Playmon

PLAYMON FIESTA, built as a residential complex in the early1970s, has problems with drugs and squatters 50 years later.

Residencial Playmon, which cost 450 million pesetas to build, has an Olympic-sized swimming pool and tennis courts that were formally opened in 1971 by the Spanish tennis ace, Manuel Santana.

Since then, Bloque F with its 420 studios and apartments has gradually slid down-market.

Many apartments are second residences but the remainder belong to owners who for more than a year have been fighting to live normally.

Two concierges and two guards manage to keep new squatters from entering the building but they are powerless to remove those who are already installed.

That requires a court order, but most of the squatters’ properties belong to the banks who are failing to take decisive action to remove them.

“It’s an interminable battle,” a resident who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, told the provincial daily, Informacion.

“You get the squatters out and the next day they’re back. There are entire floors full of them and that’s where offences occur. “There seems to be no solution.”