Food Fairies return to the Costa del Sol

EWN readers will surely remember the amazing work achieved by the Costa del Sol’s The Food Fairies during the initial impact and isolation from the Coronavirus.

Well with so many families struggling to provide for their children with shortages of work due to COVID and Christmas not far away, The Food Fairies have announced that they will be assembling again to bring some hope and support to their community!

Kara of The Boardwalk Marbella, who also runs the Costa Christmas Collections, will be using this year’s collections for the underprivileged children of COVID!

She will be teaming up with Laura Oldfield to collect new gifts to hand out at Christmas time!

The Twin sisters who own The Boardwalk, Kara and Charley, have been concerned about the number of families who will struggle to give their children the gift of a Christmas meal this year.

To take some strain off the community, The Boardwalk, will be having two big fundraisers in October and again at the end of November to raise the funds to give Christmas food packages to anyone who registers for one.

Along with this, they will also provide the children with a gift.

In addition to this, The Boardwalk will open her doors December 24 offering a Christmas meal and a gift to any families that register for it in the hope of bringing some relief to those in most desperate need.

This will be a zero-profit day for the Boardwalk and will be solely for the benefit of serving the community once again.

The fairies will be looking for “drop points”, such as businesses who will allow gifts to be left for collection and distribution.

They also ask if anyone would like to arrange their own fundraisers for the cause to contact Kara at the email address: Kcaradas@gmail.com

Kara said, “These are hard times for us all. We are all struggling but we must all keep hope. We must all stick together and understand that nothing lasts forever. The Rainbow at the end of this storm will come.”