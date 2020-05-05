The Costa del Sol’s Food Fairies to hang up their wings after opening their hearts and providing for their community in Spain.

OVER these times of isolation and fear Euro Weekly News has brought you news of kind-hearted acts of selflessness and one cause that has particularly touched our heart is the story of Costa del Sol’s Food Fairies.

What started off as a small idea from Kara Jaye Caradas and family swiftly grew into something big with the help of the community. With everyone’s help the team were able to put smiles on families’ faces during this time of great hardship.

However, the fantastic Food Fairies are hanging up their wings this Friday and they created a video to show their journey, their hard work and the superb impact they had on the community.

-- Advertisement --

When they started this to feed a few they had no idea that they would feed over 850 families. But, they have their own families and jobs to go back to and so with no funds and donations drying up, they will close doors to the Food Bank they created and forward all families to other charities to pick up.

Kara Jaye Caradas said when she broke the news,

“With people now FINALLY receiving ERTE we can hope that a little normality will be restored!

“Thank you all that supported us!!!”

In a Facebook post Kara went on to thank many of the kind businesses who have been able to help, whether it be with donations, deliveries or actually cooking full meals.

Restaurante El Banco, La Scala Marbella, 8 till late, Import Montes Marbella, Society Marbella Magazine, The Harbour Marbella, The Shack in Coin and many more. “We could never have done it without you!! What a HUGE achievement this has been x.”

And she is right, what a huge achievement. This family and their friends saved the lives of people in their community and went over and above what anybody would expect of them.

From Euro Weekly News, thank you and well done!