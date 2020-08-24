Vital charity shop to reopen

The Charity shop of Calpe will be open for business again on Tuesday, September 1, raising funds for local causes.

THE shop opened in 2002 with the aim of donating to various charities in Calpe and to causes that benefit the people of the town, selling a range of good quality ladies´ and gents´ clothing and accessories, household items and small pieces of furniture.

-- Advertisement --



“We will be following all the necessary safety and hygiene standards and look forward to seeing our regular customers and some new faces. Also, if you have any items to donate please bring them into the shop,” said Karen Pearce.

You can find the shop in Galerías Mar Azul – half-way up Avda. Gabriel Miró, on the right hand side.

Just follow the signs from the street. The shop is open every day from 10am until 1.30pm, except for Sundays.