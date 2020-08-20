Mussel power in Calpe

IMEDMAR-UCV: Researchers work at their Calpe station Photo credit: IMEDMAR-UCV

INVESTIGATORS from the Catholic University of Valencia’s Marine Biology Group (IMEDMAR-UCV) returned spiny fan mussels to the sea. 

Immersions took place approximately 1.8 kilometres offshore from IMEDMAR-UCV’s research station near Calpe’s Peñon de Ifachwhere the mussels were installed in cages, enabling investigators to monitor their evolution in their natural habitat. 

Marine biologists are currently interested in the spiny fan mussel (Pinna rudis) as it has close links to the (Pinna nobilis) fan mussel, at risk of extinction in a short space of time thanks to the Haplosporidium pinnae parasite. 




