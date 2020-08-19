Art Angels flying high in Calpe

CALPE’S Casa de Cultura has secured an itinerant exhibition of the work of seven international artists.

This will open on September 3 and continue until September 30 and can be visited from 9 am until 9 pm.

The skilled and innovative artists have joined forces under the Angels: Coniunctis Viribus banner, creating new works that use paper as the

medium to tie together this thought-provoking visual extravaganza.

In Huellas Humanas, Debra Cazalet, Don Henderson, Anna Maria Jansen, Patricia H Ropohl, Julia Vela, Judith Verjheij and Katherine M Waters use paper as their starting point for exploring some pressing themes.

In a world where human existence is being forced to acknowledge its vulnerability and what it values most, this is undeniably a very timely and relevant exhibition.

To find out more about Art Angels, follow them on Instagram @expo.papel