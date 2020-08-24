A MOTORCYLIST lost their life after coming off the road in Almeria’s Cabo de Gata natural park late on Sunday night, the Emergencias 112 service reported.

The incident occurred at around 11.15pm on the AL-4200 between Las Negras and Rodalquilar.

-- Advertisement --



A call to 112 reported there had been an accident and that one person was injured.

The coordinating centre immediately alerted the EPES health emergency service, the Guardia Civil Traffic department, Nijar Civil Protection and highway maintenance.

An Andalucia regional government statement said both the health authorities and the Guardia Civil had confirmed an individual had died, but had provided no further details.