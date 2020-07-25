Pensioner killed in Los Gallardos traffic accident

A 70-YEAR old man tragically died in a traffic accident in Los Gallardos in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Andalucia 112 emergency service reported.

A witness to the incident called 112 just before 1am to report a vehicle had turned over on the N-340A at kilometre marker 512 at the level of the Los Collados area.

-- Advertisement --



Guardia Civil and a health emergency team rushed to the scene, but could only confirm the driver’s death.

This was the second major accident on Almeria’s roads in less than a week. Four days earlier a lorry overturned on the A-7 motorway in Huercal de Almeria and hit a car. No one was killed, but there were reports of injuries and the incident caused a kilometre-long tailback.