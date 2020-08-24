Loss of an international star

NERJA Town Hall has expressed its regret for the death of the actor Manuel Gallardo, on Friday, August 21, and wants to convey its condolences to family and friends for the loss of this great actor.

-- Advertisement --



Gallardo contributed with his performance to make the Verano Azul Series one of the most popular series, both nationally and internationally, in the history of television.

Manuel Gallardo, known for his portrayal of the character of Javier, Javi’s father – played by Juanjo Artero – in the series Verano Azul, has died in Madrid at the age of 85, after suffering a stroke. It so happens that today marks the 41st anniversary of the start of filming the series in Nerja, which lasted for 16 months.

With a long acting career, Manuel Gallardo developed his career mainly in theatre, with more than one hundred works and several participations in the Mérida Theatre Festival, and television, especially participating in televised theatre pieces and series. He also worked on more than 40 films in the UK, France, Algeria, Spain, and especially in Italy.