THERE has been a double blow for the Salon Variétes Theatre in Fuengirola this past weekend as it was revealed that one of the founding members of the theatre Michael Lewin passed away at the age of 85.

According to a eulogy published on Facebook, he had arrived in Fuengirola in 1965 with his family where he quickly made friends with fellow expatriates and was very much involved with the arts of all types.

-- Advertisement --



In 1985, he and friends managed to obtain a lease on a closed cinema in the town and it was then that Salon Variétes, the only English language theatre in the Costa del Sol was born.

Now some 35 years later the theatre has suffered from the lockdown and has just released the following statement:

“Regretfully, despite the theatre meeting the rigorous health standards laid down, ticket sales for our September shows have been disappointingly poor. Therefore, in the best interests of the theatre, the opening of our season has been postponed until October.

We fully intend to go ahead with our production of Evita in October. Details of this will be published shortly and we enthusiastically look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Hopefully supporters of the theatre will rally round and ensure that October’s performances are well attended.