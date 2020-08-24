Dramatic beach rescues on the Costa Blanca

LIFEGUARDS in El Campello made two dramatic sea rescues in just 24 hours, including a woman injured by a boat propeller.

Yesterday afternoon, (Sunday, August 23), lifeguards rescued a four-year-old boy who was knocked over by a wave and ‘swallowed an abundance of water’ in Muchavista beach.

-- Advertisement --



The child was pulled from the water by a beach attendant at around 3pm, after hearing his parents’ cries for help. The Rescue and First Aid Service’s doctor confirmed “the presence of water in the lungs and symptoms compatible with a semi-drowning,” said councillor for Beaches, Julio Oco.

The little boy from Madrid was taken to San Juan de Alicante, where he was “admitted conscious but with breathing difficulties.” He remains under observation.

Less than 24 hours earlier El Campello lifeguards went to the aid of a woman, 33, injured by a boat propeller in El Morro Blanc.

The young woman from Villena had to undergo surgery at San Juan Hospital after sustaining a fractured femur and fibula, along with several cuts.

Oco confirmed that “in the next few days she will be transferred to her reference hospital in Elda, where she will undergo a further operation.”

He added: “There have already been numerous actions in which our vital Lifeguard and Rescue Service on the beaches and coves of El Campello has demonstrated its involvement and professionalism.”