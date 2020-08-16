Beach safety a priority in El Campello

EL CAMPELLO’S team of 45 lifeguards took part in a safety workshop this week, with the aim of “increasing and reinforcing their knowledge in sea rescue, use of sanitary tools and diligence in radio communications”.

“THESE workshops are just one of the many improvements introduced in the new recruitment for this year in the Rescue and Lifeguard service,” said Councillor Julio Oca

“The daily hours extension, the extension of the service until October, the reinforcement of lifeguards in the coves and the forthcoming incorporation of nine new controllers all reinforce the service and with it the safety for the users of our beaches and coves.

“We are very proud that our lifeguards, who on many occasions risk their lives, carry out their work with great professionalism,” he added.

