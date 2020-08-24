Attack on Eden

Eden Beach Club is under attack by residents demanding they control the gatherings on the beach around the chiringuito.

THE Torremolinos Town Hall, according to municipal sources, is investigating what has happened.

The scenes captured on the beach of El Bajondillo have outraged locals, who claim to have witnessed a meeting with more than 200 people not following health and safety regulations directly in front of the beach club.

The management of Eden have tried to disassociate themselves from the events and, after the numerous mentions they are receiving, they have issued a statement claiming the complaints are a “discrediting campaign” towards their image and to members of the company.

Likewise, they add that the beach club “only serves customers at a reserved table or hammock” and that it does not allow “the free movement of people through the establishment without wearing masks or keeping safe distances.”

The statement goes on to say “in order to collaborate in the prevention of the spread of Covid-19” it has made several decisions which affect its income “negatively,” including “we do not serve at the bar or sell drinks to consume outside the premises,” and the suppression of “all daytime entertainment keeping ambient music at low volume.”

The company warns that, since it is “working within all current regulations,” an attack on its image will be reported.”