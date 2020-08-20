Beach-Club parties banned

THE Marbella Town Hall will not authorise theme parties or end-of-season parties in the city’s beach-clubs.

The new measures implemented “Will complement the actions that the Town Hall has been developing in prevention matters,” as reported this Thursday by the municipal spokesman and councillor of Industry and Public Roads, Félix Romero.

Romero explained that the establishments “Will be able to maintain their usual activity, complying with security and schedule limitations, such as the requirement that groups do not exceed ten people in the restaurant area and keep social distance between them or the closure at one o’clock in the morning, but the objective is to avoid situations that may entail a greater risk in the containment strategy of Covid-19 “.

“Every year at this time the Marbella Town Hall usually receives requests from beach clubs and other leisure establishments for the celebration of theme parties and end of the season celebrations, but this summer they will not be able to take place because we understand that it may be an activity that generates expectations of greater influx.”

The mayor, also stated that “Our local Administration is not going to give the green light to any celebration of this type because we consider that it is everyone’s responsibility to work on preventive work. ”

The beach clubs in Marbella are famous for their season closing parties each year

