Valencia activates ’emergency plan’ ahead of return to school

VALENCIA today activated an emergency plan to face September and the start of the school year with “the best guarantees” against coronavirus.

An operational centre has been made available so that any emergency measures can be coordinated under one roof.

The city council’s Councillor for Citizen Protection, Aarón Cano, said the Municipal Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPAL) is vital to “guarantee fundamental rights, and the security of the population of Valencia and of those who come to this city”, he added, pointing out that Covid-19 “does not understand municipal boundaries, so we must have a broad vision”.

The emergency plan has been drawn up with the Education Delegation to ensure that access to schools in the city is carried out “with the maximum guarantees”, explained Cano.

In this way, pupils and staff can “be reassured” that the council has “provided the means for their protection against coronavirus”, he added.

“I will not tire of repeating, the only vaccine against this pandemic is our commitment, we must comply with the measures because there is no other way, so far, to stop the virus. Our responsibility is to save lives,” said Cano, stressing the importance of wearing a mask, hand santising and social distancing.

On Tuesday, August 18, the Valencian Government published a host of changes to be made in the retail, hospitality, sports and leisure sectors in a bid to halt the spreads of the virus.

The objective of the new measures, which will remain in place for 21 days, is to maintain sufficient control of the transmission” of the disease to avoid “imposing restrictions of great impact on the mobility of people, with the consequent negative effect on society and the economy.” a spokesman said.