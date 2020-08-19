The Valencian Generalitat has published a host of changes to be made in the retail, hospitality, and sports and leisure sectors in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

-- Advertisement --



The new measures were announced on August 18 and will be in force for 21 days throughout the Valencian Community.

The decree to stop the contagion of Covid-19, and thus the expansion of the pandemic, according to the resolution of the Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Public, was approved this Monday and was later published on Tuesday in the Official Gazette of the Valencian Generalitat which formalizes its entry into force from today.

The objective is “to maintain sufficient control of the transmission” of the disease to avoid “imposing restrictions of great impact on the mobility of people, with the consequent negative effect on society and the economy.” a spokesman said.

The new measures are:

Maintain a safe distance of 1.5 metres. Wakes and burials are allowed with a maximum limit of 25 people in closed spaces, and 50 people if it is outdoors or in the entourage for the farewell to the deceased person.

Attendance at places of worship is allowed, as long as only 75% of its capacity is used. Wedding ceremonies and other religious celebrations may be held with a capacity of 75%. You can visit sheltered homes, residential centres for people with disability and residential care homes for the elderly- in this last case preferably only in exceptional cases.

It is recommended that social encounters are limited to a maximum of 10 people and avoid those that occur outside the coexistence group.

The use of Masks

The use of masks is mandatory for people over 6 years of age in public and private means of transport, if the occupants of the vehicles do not coexist. (you are in a vehicle without family members etc).

You will not be able to smoke on public roads or in outdoor spaces when you cannot respect a minimum interpersonal distance of at least 2 meters. This limitation includes any other tobacco inhalation devices, water pipes, hookahs or electronic vapour devices.

Exceptions to wearing a mask.

Beaches, swimming pools, spaces of nature or sports. Hotel and restaurant premises while food is being consumed. People with respiratory problems.

Note: All establishments, as well as equipment used for the permitted activities, must be periodically disinfected and sanitized.

RETAIL and COMMERCE

Retail trade and service provision will reduce to 75% the capacity of their premises. The open-air markets or non-sedentary sale on the street public (markets) should limit the influx of customers to 75% and ensure a social distance of a meter and a half.

Parks and shopping centres must maintain a maximum capacity of 75% in commercial establishments in all its areas.

HOSPITALITY SECTOR

The hotel and restaurant establishments cannot exceed 75% of their capacity, with a maximum of 10 people per tables or group of tables and maintaining a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between them.

Consumption at the bar is allowed as long as the correct distance is guaranteed between clients or, where appropriate, a group of clients.

The terraces of the hotel and restaurant establishments can host meetings of up to 10 people, occupying up to 100% of the number of tables allowed, provided they maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between tables or groups of tables.

The closure of discos, dance halls, karaoke and bars has been decreed.

Payment by card or other means that do not involve physical contact between devices, avoiding, as far as possible, the use of cash

Toilet capacity

The maximum occupancy of the toilets will be one person for spaces of up to 4 square meters. For spaces of more than four meters squares with more than one stall or urinal, the occupancy maximum will be 50% of the number of cabins/urinals in the toilets.

Beaches

It is allowed to go to the beaches in groups of maximum 15 people, except cohabiting.

In the areas where users stay, a distribution must be established space to ensure the safety distance of at least meter and a half between users by means of signs on the ground limiting the spaces.

All personal items, such as towels, sun loungers and similar items, must remain within the established two-meter security perimeter, avoiding contact with other users.

It is recommended that the sunbeds are not installed at distances lower than 4 meters.

The practice of sports, professional or recreational activities is still allowed, provided that they can be practised individually and without physical contact. If any sport involves more than one person then a distance of 1.5 metres must be observed.

The showers, toilets and changing rooms on the beach may be used, limiting the occupation to one person at a time.

CULTURAL

Libraries (with 75% capacity) Museums, exhibition halls, visits, cultural activities and cultural facilities (provided they do not exceed 75% of their capacity and with groups of, maximum, 30 people.)

Cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, tent circuses, venues and similar spaces, (up to 75% of their capacity)

TOURISM AND BUSINESS

Registered companies can carry out active and nature tourism in limited to groups of up to 30 people. The tour guides will work by appointment and the groups will be of a maximum of 20 people.

Hotels and tourist accommodation can now have up to 75% of its capacity in the common areas. Congresses, meetings, business meetings, conferences and events must not exceed 75% capacity.

SPORTS AND LEISURE

Sports events and shows that include individual, team and contact sports activities or modalities, not 75% of the ordinary capacity may be exceeded and may be developed with the presence of the public. A maximum of 300 people may participate jointly in athletes.

Sports facilities may carry out individual sports activities, as long as the maximum capacity of one person is not exceeded user for every 2.25 m² of useful surface for sports use. They may use changing rooms and showers. Sports camps, sports schools and clinics are allowed.

Recreational pools will not exceed a maximum capacity of 75%, guaranteeing the safety distance and with shift schedules. Summer schools can carry out their activities by limiting the number of participants 75% of the usual number and up to a maximum of 100 students in closed spaces and 250 in open spaces.