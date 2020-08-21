Palma marathon cancelled over Covid-19 infection concerns

CONCERNS over the pandemic have led to the cancellation of this year’s Zafiro Palma Marathon set to have taken place in the autumn.

“Due to the current Covid-19 situation and given the uncertain future worldwide, the Zafiro Palma Marathon organisation and Palma City Council have jointly agreed that for safety and responsibility reasons that the event scheduled for October 11 2020 will not be held”, said an official notification posted on the event’s Facebook page on August 19.

It explained that the organisation and all its collaborators had for months been planning and putting into place health measures and social distancing for the runners and to control the public in the start and finish areas. But they had ultimately reached the conclusion that “it is impossible to guarantee these measures throughout the race circuit due to its size.”

The statement continues, “In the current circumstances it is not possible to offer a safe event for participants, companions, collaborators, citizens and public control in an open space in a city like Palma.

“It is for this reason, and with great regret after a huge effort, that we are forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the Zafiro Palma Marathon.”

The organisers promised the team is now enthusiastically working on preparing for next year’s event.